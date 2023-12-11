Newspaper headlines: Sunak 'fights for his future' ahead of Rwanda vote
The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is facing the biggest week of his premiership, with his authority in the hands of warring tribes on the right and left of the Conservative party - not to mention a "gruelling" appearance before the Covid inquiry.
The Daily Telegraph reports that lawyers commissioned by MPs on the right of the party will demand the prime minister toughen his Rwanda bill - with a block on interventions by judges in Strasbourg - and further curbs on the rights of migrants to appeal against removal to Rwanda.
Otherwise, the paper says, Mr Sunak faces his flagship bill being killed off in a Commons revolt. "Rishi on the rack" is the Metro's headline.
The Conservative party chairman Richard Holden, writing in the Express, argues that the legislation puts Rishi Sunak on the side of the British people.
The Times says it ha seen a leaked Home Office memo, which predicts that 99.5% of legal cases by migrants will fail to block their deportation to Rwanda.
They would then be flown to Kigali having spent less than three weeks in the UK, according to the document. The Times says the details will be circulated among MPs today as part of a whipping operation before Tuesday's vote.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who says the Tories' ability to govern has collapsed.
"Put a sock in it, Lineker!" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, as it reports on the Match of the Day presenter signing an open letter, calling for the government's Rwanda policy to the scrapped.
The Mail says that Gary Lineker's "highly political tone" is a "brazen challenge" to the authority of his BBC paymasters - which could be in breach of the corporation's guidelines for its flagship presenters.
A BBC spokesperson tells the paper that Gary Lineker is "free to contribute to projects for third parties", as long as he does not break rules, including bringing the BBC into disrepute.
Allies of Rishi Sunak are warning that the Covid inquiry has "already decided" that his Eat Out To Help Out scheme was harmful, according to the Daily Telegraph. A Treasury insider tells the paper that hospitality was in a "pretty dire state" in the summer of 2020 and "hindsight's a wonderful thing".
The Financial Times leads on a survey of American voters, the results of which, the paper says, suggest that nearly half of them think the US is spending too much on aid to Ukraine.
Opposition was especially pronounced among Republicans, while just over a quarter said Washington was spending the right amount.
And the Sun reports that Nigel Farage is preparing to make his political return after, the paper says, winning over his campmates and the public in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. He finished third.
A source tells the paper he has gained support from people who may not have liked him before - and that is perfect for a likely return to the political jungle, early next year.
