Newspaper headlines: Sunak 'fights for his future' ahead of Rwanda vote

Many of Monday's papers say Rishi Sunak's leadership may come under threat if Tory rebels vote against his Rwanda legislation. Senior Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker tells the i that the PM should call an election if he loses the vote "to spare us another leadership contest". "Sunak fights for his future," says its headline.

"Tories at war over PM Rwanda plan," the Metro says. The paper reports that some Conservatives are plotting to put former PM Boris Johnson back in charge, with Nigel Farage as his right-hand man. Elsewhere, the paper reports Annabel Croft is the latest contestant to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The Guardian says Mr Sunak's allies spent the weekend pleading with Tory MPs in the hopes of starving off rebellion that could sink the Rwanda legislation. As MPs meet this afternoon to debate how they should vote, the prime minister will be giving evidence to the Covid inquiry. The paper says he will be grilled on issues such as the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which has been blamed for spreading the virus in 2020.

Most Tory MPs the Daily Telegraph contacted said they would rather back the bill than trigger a confidence crisis for Mr Sunak, instead seeking to amend the legislation when it returns to the Commons in the New Year. But the paper reports that a significant minority are threatening to abstain or vote against it. The Telegraph joins the Daily Mail in carrying pictures of Nigel Farage after he finished third on I'm A Celebrity.

Writing in the Daily Express, Tory party chairman Richard Holden defended the Rwanda plan, saying it was "decisive by the PM" and stands "on the side of the British people".

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says that the Conservatives' "ability to govern has collapsed". "Sunak on the brink," says a headline.

The Home Office believes that 99.5% of legal challenges by migrants will fail to stop their deportation to Rwanda, documents leaked to the Times reveal. Modelling has predicted that 9 in 10 of all claims would be rejected with no right of appeal within 10 days of migrants arriving in the UK, the paper reports. This is because they would have to show evidence that they faced "serious and irreversible harm" if sent to Rwanda.

The Daily Mail suggests Gary Lineker ignited another BBC impartiality row after he signed an open letter criticising the Rwanda policy. The paper says the move "prompted an outcry from politicians", with one telling the Match of the Day host to "put a sock in it". Actors Brian Cox, Juliet Stevenson, David Morrissey and Kaiser Chiefs musician Simon Rix also signed the letter, the paper reports.

Nearly half of US voters think President Biden is spending too much on aid for Ukraine, according to a Financial Times poll. About 48% felt the US was spending "too much on military and financial aid on Ukraine's fight against Russia, 27% said Washington was spending the"right amount" and 11% believed the US was not spending enough. The paper's main image is of Javier Milei, as he was sworn in as president of Argentina.

The Daily Star leads with a "geomagnetism exclusive", which reveals Britain's rail network could be crippled by solar storms that damage signals.

The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is facing the biggest week of his premiership, with his authority in the hands of warring tribes on the right and left of the Conservative party - not to mention a "gruelling" appearance before the Covid inquiry.

The Daily Telegraph reports that lawyers commissioned by MPs on the right of the party will demand the prime minister toughen his Rwanda bill - with a block on interventions by judges in Strasbourg - and further curbs on the rights of migrants to appeal against removal to Rwanda.

Otherwise, the paper says, Mr Sunak faces his flagship bill being killed off in a Commons revolt. "Rishi on the rack" is the Metro's headline.

The Conservative party chairman Richard Holden, writing in the Express, argues that the legislation puts Rishi Sunak on the side of the British people.

The Times says it ha seen a leaked Home Office memo, which predicts that 99.5% of legal cases by migrants will fail to block their deportation to Rwanda.

They would then be flown to Kigali having spent less than three weeks in the UK, according to the document. The Times says the details will be circulated among MPs today as part of a whipping operation before Tuesday's vote.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who says the Tories' ability to govern has collapsed.

"Put a sock in it, Lineker!" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, as it reports on the Match of the Day presenter signing an open letter, calling for the government's Rwanda policy to the scrapped.

The Mail says that Gary Lineker's "highly political tone" is a "brazen challenge" to the authority of his BBC paymasters - which could be in breach of the corporation's guidelines for its flagship presenters.

A BBC spokesperson tells the paper that Gary Lineker is "free to contribute to projects for third parties", as long as he does not break rules, including bringing the BBC into disrepute.

Allies of Rishi Sunak are warning that the Covid inquiry has "already decided" that his Eat Out To Help Out scheme was harmful, according to the Daily Telegraph. A Treasury insider tells the paper that hospitality was in a "pretty dire state" in the summer of 2020 and "hindsight's a wonderful thing".

The Financial Times leads on a survey of American voters, the results of which, the paper says, suggest that nearly half of them think the US is spending too much on aid to Ukraine.

Opposition was especially pronounced among Republicans, while just over a quarter said Washington was spending the right amount.

And the Sun reports that Nigel Farage is preparing to make his political return after, the paper says, winning over his campmates and the public in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. He finished third.

A source tells the paper he has gained support from people who may not have liked him before - and that is perfect for a likely return to the political jungle, early next year.

