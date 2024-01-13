Newspaper headlines: 'UK ready to strike again' and '100 days of hell'

The main headline on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph reads: "UK ready to strike Houthis again, says Cameron"
The main headline on the front page of the Observer reads: "Red Sea crisis could shatter economic recovery hopes"
The headline on the front page of the Sunday Mirror reads: "100 days of hell"
The Sunday Mirror reflects on "100 days of hell", as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. The paper says it is a "grim milestone" for the Middle East. Power cuts at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital are threatening the lives of Gaza's babies, the paper says, one of whom is pictured on the front page.
The headline on the front page of the Sunday Express reads: "Minister: Jail post office bullies!"
Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries comments from Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake, who is calling for those behind the Horizon scandal to face jail time.
The main headline on the front page of the Sunday Times reads: "Vennells given CBE despite Horizon fears"
The Sunday Times reports that Paula Vennells, Post Office chief executive from 2012 to 2019, was handed a CBE by Theresa May's government despite concerns raised on the honours committee over the scandal. Ms Vennells said earlier this week she would hand back her honour following the backlash.
The headline on the front page of the Mail on Sunday reads: "Farce of gangster gunman we can't deport"
The headline on the front page of the Daily Star reads: "Brrrace yourself for the big freeze"
The Daily Star is warning its readers to brace themselves for "the big freeze", with the "Beast from the North" set to hit the UK on Sunday. Temperatures could drop as low as -13C (8.6F) in parts of the country, the paper says.
The headline on the front page of the Sun on Sunday reads: "I had to tell Kyle's wife the truth"
And the Sun continues its coverage of an alleged affair between Manchester City player Kyle Walker and model Lauryn Goodman, who he is said to have fathered a second child with. The paper has spoken to Ms Goodman, who says she took matters into her own hands and revealed the truth to Walker's wife, Annie Kilner.

