Newspaper headlines: 'UK ready to strike again' and '100 days of hell'

The papers continue their coverage of the escalating crisis in the Middle East, including the Sunday Telegraph which carries Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron's warning to Yemen's Houthi rebels. The paper reports Lord Cameron as saying the UK is ready to strike again if the group continues targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world's most important trading routes. In an op-ed for the paper, Lord Cameron writes the UK has sent an "unambiguous message" to the Houthis, who say they target ships linked to Israel as a show of support to Hamas. The UK and US say they are defending freedom of navigation.

The Observer turns its focus to the potential impact a prolonged conflict in the Red Sea could have on the global economy. The paper carries a warning from economists at the World Bank who say the crisis threatens to feed through into higher interest rates, lower growth, persistent inflation and greater geo-political uncertainty. Cargo ships have been diverting away from the Red Sea in favour of the longer route around Africa because of the attacks. A photo of British tennis player Emma Raducanu, as she prepares for the Australian Open, features on the front pages of both papers.

The Sunday Mirror reflects on "100 days of hell", as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. The paper says it is a "grim milestone" for the Middle East. Power cuts at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital are threatening the lives of Gaza's babies, the paper says, one of whom is pictured on the front page.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries comments from Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake, who is calling for those behind the Horizon scandal to face jail time.

The Sunday Times reports that Paula Vennells, Post Office chief executive from 2012 to 2019, was handed a CBE by Theresa May's government despite concerns raised on the honours committee over the scandal. Ms Vennells said earlier this week she would hand back her honour following the backlash.

The Mail on Sunday reports that a foreign national who was jailed in 2021 after repeatedly firing a handgun avoided deportation after a "mutiny" by airline passengers. Home Secretary James Cleverly has criticised "do-gooders" who he said thwarted the British Airways flight at Gatwick in November. The paper also previews a new biography of King Charles III, which is being serialised over the next few days by the Mail.

The Daily Star is warning its readers to brace themselves for "the big freeze", with the "Beast from the North" set to hit the UK on Sunday. Temperatures could drop as low as -13C (8.6F) in parts of the country, the paper says.

And the Sun continues its coverage of an alleged affair between Manchester City player Kyle Walker and model Lauryn Goodman, who he is said to have fathered a second child with. The paper has spoken to Ms Goodman, who says she took matters into her own hands and revealed the truth to Walker's wife, Annie Kilner.

