Newspaper headlines: UK and US strike Houthis and Sven has year to live

The headline in the Guardian reads: "Britain and US poised to launch strikes against Houthis in Yemen".
The headline in the i reads: "UK prepares air strikes on Yemen rebels to protect food shipping".
The i says that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a meeting of his Cabinet to sign off on the action on Thursday and that the strikes are expected to target ports where boats used by the Houthis are based.
The headline in the Mail reads: "UK blitz warning to Iran".
The operation comes after the Houthis ignored a final warning to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says that the attacks pose a "major threat to the global economy" and that the Treasury has forecast inflation in the UK could rise by 0.5% if they continue.
The headline in the Times reads: "Airstrikes on Houthis after strife in Red Sea".
The headline in the Express reads: "Britain and U.S. unite to strike against Iran backed rebels".
The strikes follow a total of 26 recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, according to the Daily Express. The paper says the force carrying out the strikes may involve planes from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, while destroyer HMS Diamond and frigate HMS Lancaster are also in the region.
The headline in the Telegraph reads: "US and UK prepare strikes on Houthi rebel bases".
The headline in the Financial Times reads: "Iran raises threat to Mideast shipping lanes with seizure of oil tanker in Gulf".
The headline in the Star reads: "Sven: I have a year to live at best".
The Star leads with the news that former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he has terminal cancer. The paper quotes him saying he has a year to live at best.
The headline in the Metro reads: "Ex-England boss Sven: I have a year to live. And I appreciate every day..."
The diagnosis came after Eriksson collapsed while on a run, the Metro reports. The paper quotes him saying: "When you get a message like that, I think you appreciate every day and you're happy when you wake up in the morning and you feel OK. So that's what I'm doing."
The headline in the Mirror reads: "So proud of you". A picture shows the Prince of Wales giving CBEs to rugby league players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield for their work raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease.
The Daily Mirror carries a picture of the Prince of Wales with rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield after presenting the pair with CBEs for their efforts raising money to combat Motor Neurone Disease, from which Burrow suffers. The prince is quoted telling the pair: "We are all so proud of you".
