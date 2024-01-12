Newspaper headlines: UK and US strike Houthis and Sven has year to live

Many of Friday's papers report on the build-up to British and American strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen. The Guardian says the strikes come after a series of missiles and drones aimed at US and UK warships on Tuesday, though adds that Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has vowed to respond by renewing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The i says that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a meeting of his Cabinet to sign off on the action on Thursday and that the strikes are expected to target ports where boats used by the Houthis are based.

The operation comes after the Houthis ignored a final warning to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says that the attacks pose a "major threat to the global economy" and that the Treasury has forecast inflation in the UK could rise by 0.5% if they continue.

The Times reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons leader Sir Lindsay Hoyle have both been briefed on the military action, though adds that Mr Sunak does not plan to recall parliament on Friday. The paper says the decision means MPs will not get the chance to discuss or debate the issue until Monday, leading to concern among some MPs.

The strikes follow a total of 26 recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, according to the Daily Express. The paper says the force carrying out the strikes may involve planes from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, while destroyer HMS Diamond and frigate HMS Lancaster are also in the region.

The Daily Telegraph says the decision to strike followed a day of frenetic behind-the-scenes activity in Whitehall, including an emergency Cobra meeting of senior ministers and a gathering of the National Security Council. Its adds that Mr Sunak told Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call that the UK would "continue to take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea".

The seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Oman by Iranian forces on Thursday leads the Financial Times. The paper says that, coming as British and American forces prepared to attack the Iran-backed Houthis, the seizure has "raised fears that Tehran could step up its own attacks". One analyst is quoted saying that "seizing tankers is a go-to Iranian move" and that the seizure shows that the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping are "part of a bigger regional threat that could escalate despite efforts to contain a crisis sparked by the Israel-Gaza war".

The Star leads with the news that former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he has terminal cancer. The paper quotes him saying he has a year to live at best.

The diagnosis came after Eriksson collapsed while on a run, the Metro reports. The paper quotes him saying: "When you get a message like that, I think you appreciate every day and you're happy when you wake up in the morning and you feel OK. So that's what I'm doing."

The Daily Mirror carries a picture of the Prince of Wales with rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield after presenting the pair with CBEs for their efforts raising money to combat Motor Neurone Disease, from which Burrow suffers. The prince is quoted telling the pair: "We are all so proud of you".

And the Sun reports that Annie Kilner, wife of Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker, left him after finding out he had fathered a second child with model Lauryn Goodman. Walker reportedly fathered a first child with Goodman during a period of separation from Kilner in 2020. The paper says Annie received a message telling her that Walker was the father of another child "out of the blue" on Boxing Day and that it "floored her".

