Newspaper racks up KPA awards

Feb. 5—BOWLING GREEN — The Daily Independent's editorial and advertising departments fared well in the annual Kentucky Press Association awards ceremony recently.

Reporter Mary Jane Epling and photographer Matt Jones each earned a first-place finish. Jones swept one category and picked up four awards overall.

Editor Aaron Snyder collected four total awards. Sports editor Matthew Sparks grabbed second-place honors in one category.

The Daily Independent competes in the "Daily 1" category. The largest newspapers in Kentucky are considered "Daily 2."

Judges selected an example of Epling's work as the Best General News Story, placing ahead of the Owensboro Times and Commonwealth Journal.

Epling's top-prize piece pertained to a former Rowan County teacher/coach who was indicted on 23 counts of sexual abuse of a student. A lawsuit was also filed against school administrators for allegedly ignoring reports of the inappropriate conduct.

Snyder placed third in the following categories: Best Columnist, Best Sports Columnist, Best Sports Story and Best Headline Writer.

Jones raked in first, second and third in Best Feature Picture. The first-place winner was of Rick McCleese in the feature story "Horses in the Hills."

Jones was third in Best Picture Essay.

Sparks's page design in the March 17, 2023, edition netted him a second-place award in Best Sports Page/Section.

Tony Adkins and Lorna Rose, of the advertising graphics department, hauled in a slew of awards in various categories.

Adkins designed 10 first-place ads. He had 12 second-place creations and 10 resulting in third place.

Rose had one first-place award, two seconds and a third.

Together, Adkins and Rose had a pair of first-place finishes, a second-place result and two thirds.

Entries were from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.