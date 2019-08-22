Is Newsphone Hellas (ATH:NEWS) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Newsphone Hellas SA (ATH:NEWS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Newsphone Hellas Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Newsphone Hellas had debt of €4.41m, up from €3.87m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €5.32m in cash, so it actually has €911.2k net cash.

How Strong Is Newsphone Hellas's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Newsphone Hellas had liabilities of €16.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of €3.40m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €5.32m in cash and €19.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €4.75m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Newsphone Hellas's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Newsphone Hellas boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Newsphone Hellas grew its EBIT by 86% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Newsphone Hellas's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Newsphone Hellas may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Newsphone Hellas actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Newsphone Hellas has €911k in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €1.2m, being 125% of its EBIT. So is Newsphone Hellas's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. While Newsphone Hellas didn't make a statutory profit in the last year, its positive EBIT suggests that profitability might not be far away.Click here to see if its earnings are heading in the right direction, over the medium term.