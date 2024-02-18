From the Newsroom: 5 most important, impactful stories from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Hello Lubbock! We know there is an avalanche of news every day and week from us, and sometimes, the most important or impactful stories get lost in the day's headlines.

Neighborly reminders

Primary elections are around the corner, meaning early voting begins on Tuesday this week. Here is what you need to know:

From the City Beat

As the deadline to choose a new power provider has come and gone, the Lubbock City Council and Texas Tech Univerity announced they have gone with TXU.

Read the story: City of Lubbock, Texas Tech System choose new retail power provider

As reported by Government reporter Alex Driggars, the contract saves the City of Lubbock around $1.7 million annually, with a rate of about seven cents per kilowatt-hour.

From the Local Business Beat

Sad news in Lubbock as Shearer's Foods announced its closures this week. Business Reporter Alana Edgin got the exclusive as the Lubbock snack facility will shut down next month due to a decrease in demand after being in business for ten years.

Read the story: Shearer's Foods confirms Lubbock facility closing 'due to decrease in demand'

From the Court Reporter

In January, the Avalanche-Journal reported on a man being arrested for stealing a Lubbock Police Department vehicle and kidnapping a Texas Tech student.

According to Court Reporter Gabe Monte's story, that man has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge of kidnapping, which carries a punishment of up to life in prison.

Read the story: Man accused of abducting Texas Tech student faces federal kidnapping charge

From the Sports Department

With spring football around the corner, Texas Tech Athletics announced Clay McGuire as the new offensive line coach, and it's the third time the program has hired the coach.

Sports Reporter Don William broke the news that Clay McGuire, no relations to Joey McGuire, is replacing Stephen Hamby, whom Tech fired without cause last week.

Read the story: Texas Tech football has its new offensive line coach, school official says

Photos from the Week

Wrapping up this week's newsletter is a gallery from Photo Editor Annie Rice, who visited Lubbock-Cooper on Valentine's Day with students celebrating this school's annual Val Pal event.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 most important, impactful stories from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal