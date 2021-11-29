Newsweek opinion editor: Fauci represents 'extremely arrogant and highly politicized elite'





Newsweek's deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon argued that Anthony Fauci's conduct has become too politicized for his position, following a recent interview in which President Biden's chief medical adviser said attacking him was akin to attacking science,.

"It's just so funny because Fauci - what he actually represents is an extremely arrogant and highly politicized elite that has been pushing its own interest as absolute truth, as science in order to avoid scrutiny and debate, which is exactly what Fauci did in the interview," Ungar-Sargon said on Hill.TV in response to the interview with CBS's Margaret Brennan.

Hill.TV host Robby Soave questioned whether Fauci was more effective as a health adviser under former President Trump, who openly opposed much of Fauci's public advice and thus limited his apparent input into public policy decisions.

"It's almost like because Trump was so inefficient and ineffective, you could see that this wasn't science. This was public policy that was either being done well or being done poorly," said Ungar-Sargon, opening that under the BIden administration, the line between science and public policy has disappeared.

