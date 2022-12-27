Newsweek ranks these Pittsburgh-based companies among ‘most responsible’ in America

Newsweek, a New York-based weekly magazine, has published the fourth installment of its annual list of the most responsible companies for the year, and several Pittsburgh-based organizations have made the cut once again.

For its compilation, the list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023″ from Newsweek features the 500 public companies “that are actually serious about trying to be good guys,” according to Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief at Newsweek. The publication partnered with global research and data firm Statista to create the list, which ranks companies with an overall weighted score based on environmental, social and corporate governance factors.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk 1 person, 3 dogs found dead in Fayette County fire Family suing construction company, after woman trips in work zone, dies VIDEO: 2 rescued from early morning fire in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts