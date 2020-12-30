Newt Gingrich: I would 'beg' McConnell to hold vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he should hold a clean vote on a bill for $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks or risk losing the crucial Georgia Senate runoffs.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Biden says ‘enormous damage’ has been done to government agencies dealing with national security

    Delivering remarks on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden said under the Trump administration, government agencies in charge of national security have “incurred enormous damage.”

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Cuban migrants protest at Mexico border, seeking entry to U.S.

    Dozens of Cubans protested at the U.S. border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday night, demanding they be allowed to cross and claim asylum in the United States. U.S. authorities, including police in anti-riot gear, closed off the bridge that leads into El Paso, Texas, with a concrete barrier topped with barbed wire. Jonathan Castro, 25, said he has spent one year and eight months in Mexico after attempting to request asylum in the United States, and is prepared to protest at the bridge throughout the night.

  • EU, China leaders seal long-awaited investment deal

    Top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a business investment deal Wednesday that will open big opportunities to European companies, but has the potential to irk the new American administration. Amid concerns about the human rights situation in China, the EU said the seven-year-long negotiations were concluded “in principle" during a videoconference involving Xi, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel. “We are open for business but we are attached to reciprocity, level playing field and values," von der Leyen said.

  • Ex-Miami-Dade police aide faces prison after selling fake reports to clean up bad credit

    It’s a law enforcement crime that happens at a desktop computer, not out on the street with a badge.

  • What is 'Black Flag?' Inside the Air Force's Newest Major Exercise

    The Air Force has just signed off on a new flag exercise that brings together large weapons and capabilities under one event.

  • Putin targets U.S. social media, secret agent leaks and protests with new laws

    President Vladimir Putin signed an array of laws on Wednesday handing Russia new powers to restrict U.S. social media giants, label individuals "foreign agents", and to crack down on the disclosure of its security officers' personal data. The laws, which also introduce new restrictions for protests, cap a year of constitutional reforms allowing Putin, 68, to stand for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin instead of stepping down in 2024 as he had been legally required to do. Other reforms such as one granting former presidents lifelong immunity from prosecution have kept analysts guessing about his plans as Moscow's ties with the West have come under new strain over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump's pardons

    A federal judge in Iowa who has warned against political corruption is ridiculing President Donald Trump’s pardons, including those issued to convicted Republican campaign operatives and former members of Congress. “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals,” senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday. In a bit of humor, he said: “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”

  • Luke Letlow: Elected Congressman dies aged 41 after contracting Covid

    Luke Letlow is the first lawmaker to have died from the coronavirus

  • US says it won't allow Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

    The U.S. warned Wednesday it won’t allow a Pakistani man who was convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to evade justice after a provincial court in Pakistan ordered his release. The warning from acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen comes days after the Sindh High Court in Pakistan's south overturned a government detention order that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was convicted for his role in helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped.

  • Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

    Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. The Internal Security Department (ISD) will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security, it said in a statement.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • One year since coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, Americans there look home

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades, said.

  • Thai women gold panners are rare winners in COVID-hit economy

    As the yellowish mud swirls away in the waters of Thailand's Sai Buri river, Sunisa Srisuwanno lifts her wooden pan with a cluster of gleaming specks caught in the centre. "That's 100 baht," she said, pointing to grains worth about $3.30 after little more than 15 minutes work with her gold panning partner, Boonsom Aeamprasert. With global gold prices near an all-time high, the women are a rare bright spot for an economy hard hit by the collapse of tourism amid coronavirus travel restrictions.