Newt Gingrich's Unintentional Burn Of Donald Trump Is Priceless

Former GOP Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich suggested Wednesday that Donald Trump communicates better than Ron DeSantis ― but it didn’t come off as complimentary to many. (Watch the video below.)

“One of Trump’s great advantages is he talks at a level where third, fourth and fifth grade educations can say, ‘Oh yeah, I get that. I understand it.’” Gingrich told host Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show.

Gingrich: One of Trump’s great advantages is he talks at a level where 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade educations can say “oh yeah, I get that.” pic.twitter.com/wigU4DJmHZ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023

The comment drew mockery from online critics. “The fact that [Trump] speaks to the children says everything you need to know about the educational level the Right is shooting for,” one person on Twitter wrote. “I don’t see where that’s good for somebody that’s running a country. SMH,” another commented.

Gingrich was assessing the strengths of the two leading Republican candidates for president after DeSantis officially entered the race on Wednesday. He praised the Florida governor’s intelligence but questioned his communication skills after Ingraham played a clip of DeSantis making a convoluted comparison involving financial institutions and elections.

Gingrich, a Fox News contributor, recommended that the Florida governor boil down the message to a slogan.

Here are other reactions to Gingrich’s remarks about Trump:

He appeals to the lowest common denominator. #math — Lorne Freund (@VonVonTheNutGuy) May 25, 2023

I really don’t think that plays like they think it does🤷♀️ — Juanita Deckard @🏡☮️ (@pennysalsa) May 25, 2023

Makes sense why the GOP is banning books. — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) May 25, 2023

