Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shareholders have earned a 26% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 96%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 131%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Newtek Business Services achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.5% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 14% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Newtek Business Services the TSR over the last 5 years was 222%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Newtek Business Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 26%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Newtek Business Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Newtek Business Services is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

