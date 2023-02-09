Turkey-Syria earthquake: Newton Abbot barber grieves family

Ilhan Boke has lost family members in the earthquake which has devastated regions of Turkey

A barber from Devon has spoken of his grief after losing friends and family in a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Ilhan Boke, from Newton Abbot, said he had lost an aunt, uncle, neighbour and best friend.

Their homes were in Adiyaman village, where rescue efforts continue, as the death toll in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000.

Mr Boke said three other family members were still missing after their building collapsed.

"They can't find them, they have been under the rubble for the last three days," he said.

"They need help, they can't do it with their hands, they need a big machine, they need help."

Pictures of friend Erdal Altinbas and Mr Boke's uncle are now in his barber shop

Mr Boke, who has been in Newton Abbot for 15 years and runs Taji barbers, added: "My family have nowhere to live, no food, no electricity, no water.

"They don't have anywhere to live, they are outside."

Among those lost was Mr Boke's best friend, who had worked in Newton Abbot six years ago, he said.

A picture of Erdal Altinbas now hangs in the window of the barber shop.

Cornwall disaster relief charity ShelterBox said it was sending a team to Turkey to help people, while members of Devon Turkish Community centre in Exeter have also led a donation drive.

