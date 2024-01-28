Newton bakery celebrates National Croissant Day

TechCrunch

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pumping $3.5 million into C16 Biosciences, the Y Combinator-backed company fermenting alternatives to the environmentally destructive palm oil business. The Gates grant comes alongside a $1 million check from Elemental Excelerator, a nonprofit accelerator that backs climate tech "with deep community impact." You can find palm oil pretty much everywhere — in soaps and biofuels as well as chocolates and instant ramen.