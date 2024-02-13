Newton Co. woman found guilty of deadly shooting while holding her 1-year-old child

A Newton County woman has been found guilty of murdering a woman and shooting her child’s father while she held her one-year-old child.

The trial of Dalanna Bailey began Feb. 5 and ended Feb. 12.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before returning guilty verdicts for malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

On May 13, 2020, Bailey was at her home in the Fieldcrest Walk apartment complex.

The father of her child was driven to the apartment complex by Lapeachah Nash so he could give Bailey money for their child.

While at the apartment, he and Bailey got into an argument where she yelled and screamed at him while she held their child.

During the argument, she had a loaded gun in her waistband. The man tried to get the gun away from Bailey while she continued to threaten him.

He told police that she told him she had a round loaded in the gun’s chamber.

When he ran back to Nash’s car so they could drive away, Bailey, while still holding their child, fired at least three shots into the driver’s side window.

One round killed Nash in the driver’s seat. Another round struck the man near his stomach.

Bailey ran from the shooting scene and was captured seven hours later at a motel off Panola Road in DeKalb County.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 7.

