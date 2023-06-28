Newton community remembers the lives of 3 murder victims after accused killer faces a judge

The Newton community came together Tuesday for a Mass of Peace at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish to honor the three fellow parishioners brutally murdered over the weekend.

“Though I didn’t know them personally, it doesn’t really matter you know we’re all part of the same community,” said Debbie Sylvester, a church member.

This community is still shaken by the “brutal and senseless murders” of Gilda D’Amore, 73, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and Lucia Arpino who were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sunday.

The accused killer, Christopher Ferguson, 41, was arraigned in court earlier Tuesday in what police believe was a random attack of violence.

Gilda and Bruno were supposed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at this church on Sunday.

“Gil tended the flowers, she was not only at Mass regularly, she was so good, I shouldn’t share but I called her the Pope, she was that good,” said Father Dan Riley.

The news of this horrific crime reached the actual Pope in Rome.

Boston Archdiocese Cardinal Sean O’Malley is there now and says he’s praying for the victims, their families and the entire Newton community at St. Peter’s Basilica.

“He was about to go into a meeting with the Pope and he promised he would inform the Pope about what happened and that he and the Pope would pray out loud together specifically for the family,” said Fr. Riley.

