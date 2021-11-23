Newton County man's domestic assault charge dismissed

Nov. 23—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office dismissed a rural Seneca man's felony domestic assault charge Monday when his girlfriend failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Bruce H. Hall, 51, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault stemming from an incident Oct. 30.

Hall was accused of dragging his girlfriend in and out of their residence by her hair several times and slamming a door on her feet at one point. She told a deputy that she lost consciousness during the abuse and could not recall all that had happened.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, she had several bruises on her arms and feet, and large patches of hair missing from, the top, back and sides of her head when treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin in the wake of the assault. She also suffered a broken wrist and a broken rib, according to the affidavit.