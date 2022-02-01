Newton County man's felony assault case dismissed

Feb. 1—NEOSHO, Mo. — A charge against a Newton County man who was accused of breaking another man's jaw was dismissed Monday when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Vincent S. Maestas, 29, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross said the charge instead was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Maestas was charged after an incident Oct. 25 on Birch Drive in Newton County.

A probable-cause affidavit written by a Newton County deputy states that the defendant punched another man in the jaw hard enough to fracture his jawbone in several places. He then wrestled the other man to the ground and continued punching him.