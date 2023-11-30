Newton County murder suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in DeKalb

A man accused of killing a Newton County woman has been taken into custody.

U.S. Marshals told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they took Corey Olando Jackson into custody Thursday morning at a home on Norgate Lane in Decatur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson is accused of killing 37-year-old Natasha Billings, who was found shot to death in her home on Oct. 30.

The sheriff’s office said she was found during a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive in Social Circle, Ga. after her mother had not heard from her in 48 hours.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home and found the 37-year-old woman dead inside, prompting a homicide investigation.

BREAKING: Fugitive Task Force arrests murder suspect after standoff at DeKalb County home. Corey Jackson was wanted for murder of Newton County woman on Oct. 30th. Suspect came out with hands up after officers breeched window pic.twitter.com/49oy9qByoH — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 30, 2023

TRENDING STORIES:

On Nov. 3, authorities issued warrants for Jackson, charging him with murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities did not specify how they identified Jackson as a suspect in Billings’ murder.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Newton County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: