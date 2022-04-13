Newton County woman convicted of killing her own mother

A metro Atlanta woman is heading to prison for her mother’s murder.

The Newton County District Attorney’s office said Carly Suzanne Walden was found guilty last week of murdering her mother, Andrea Walker, in 2019.

According to court records, Walden called police just after 7 a.m. on April 28, 2019 and initially claimed a man had killed her mother.

She told deputies that a group of men who she brought home after a party tried to rape her and her mother.

As a deputy was talking to Walden on the scene about the men, she told him that female companions of the men were dancing on top of the ceiling fan. This statement raised suspicions for the deputy.

After detaining Walden and taking her to the sheriff’s office for a formal interview, she told investigators that she had accidentally shot her mother.

During a hearing following her indictment, Walden told prosecutors that she had tried to leave the interview room and only said she shot her mother because she was under the impression she had been arrested, according to court documents.

Court records show that Walden did not try to leave the room before telling investigators she shot her mother. Records also show deputies told Walden several times that she was only being detained.

The D.A.’s office reported that after a four-day trial, Walden was convicted on all charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of amphetamine.

Walden is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

