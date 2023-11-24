Newton extends partnership with Main Street for three more years

Nov. 24—Newton Main Street has proven to be a valuable asset to the community and will continue on with its programming for the next three years after council members on Nov. 20 unanimously voted in favor of extending the city's contract with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which oversees the organization.

According to the agreement, the City of Newton agrees to support and partner with the local Main Street program on the revitalization of the district, invest financially in the program and create tools and resources that support district investment. The city also appoints a city official to the Main Street Board.

Council member Randy Ervin confirmed that although the agreement states the city will provide funding to the program, the council's action does not stipulate how much will be given to Newton Main Street at this time. Instead, that will be a decision during the budgeting season for the next fiscal year.

The city will also act upon a resolution articulating support of the program at a future council meeting at the start of the new calendar year.

At which time a council member will be appointed to the Main Street Board.

Newton Main Street Executive Director Erin Yeager felt good knowing the council wanted to continue supporting the organization for the next three years, saying it is a good partnership and shows how valuable the program is to the community. Main Street, she added, is the heart of the community.

"When visitors come to our community they look at our downtown to see what it has to offer and do," Yeager said.

"We are lucky over the past few years we have filled vacant buildings, increased the curb appeal, added unique shops, created great shopping experiences, added restaurants, grew the longstanding farmers market, brought back Thunder Nites to the downtown, property owners taking pride in their buildings and created space to gather with your friends and families."

Yeager is proud of everything Newton Main Street has accomplished, but one of her proudest moments is working with the volunteers "who give up countless hours to give back to their community they call home and love so much." As a nonprofit, Newton Main Street has one full-time staff. The rest are volunteers.

In the years to come, Yeager looks forward to continuing to tell the story of Main Street and watch Newton's district thrive.

"We have so many great projects happening in the district and can't wait to see them in completion in the coming years," she said.