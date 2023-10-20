Newton man, 66, sentenced in sex abuse case involving a child, attorney says

A Newton man has been ordered to serve 24 1/2 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

John Unick, 66, was sentenced Friday by Harvey County District Judge Jason Lane, who also ordered him to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life, a news release from Harvey County Attorney Heather L. Figger says. When he is released from prison, Unick must serve lifetime post-release supervision, the release says.

“Lifetime post release requires the Kansas Department of Corrections to supervise Unick the rest of his life,” Figger said. “Unick is subject to conditions of release set by the Kansas Department of Corrections. If he violates those conditions, he could be sent back to prison.”

Unick pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 to counts of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. The victim in the case was younger than 14, the release says.

The case was investigated by the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, the Heart 2 Heart Child Advocacy Center and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the release says.