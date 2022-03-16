Newton man who abused preteens gets 70 years on child pornography charges

A Newton man will spend the next seven decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting several children.

Andrew Scanlan, 33, was charged in June 2021 with production and possession of child pornography and reoffending as a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty in November to two counts of production and the sex offender registry charge.

According to court records, Scanlan took sexual photos and videos of two preteens, including one under the age of 5, and "groomed" the older child to submit to sex acts. The abuse reportedly took place in January and February 2021.

Scanlan had been registered as a sex offender after he was found to have molested another young child in 2005 at the age of 16. He first came to investigators' attention in the latest case based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which directed police to a Tumblr account that in March 2021 posted a child porn video, according to court filings. Police were able to trace the social media profile to a Google account where they found additional images and videos, and from there to Scanlan.

When interviewed by police at his workplace, Scanlan admitted to using the email and Tumblr accounts in question and to making and sharing child pornography.

The older victim, in a forensic interview, refused to talk about what had happened, saying that "it will stain your brain," but confirmed in writing that sex acts had occurred, according to court filings.

At prosecutors' urging, Scanlan was sentenced March 10 to the maximum term of 30 years for each count of production and 10 years for reoffending, all to run consecutively. In court filings, prosecutors describe him as "an extreme danger to children."

"It is only because Scanlan was adjudicated as a juvenile for that 2005 Illinois state aggravated sexual abuse charge that Scanlan is not facing a mandatory life sentence," prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents.

An attorney representing Scanlan did not respond to a message seeking comment.

