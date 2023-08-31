Newton man accused of beating wife to death with baseball bat to be arraigned on murder charge

A Newton man who allegedly beat his wife to death in front of their children earlier this summer, just two days after a restraining order was taken out against him, is due to appear in court Thursday.

Richard Hanson, 64, of Newton, is slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a brutal assault that claimed the life of his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Nancy Hanson

Officers responding to a 911 call made by a child who reported an assault inside a home on Brookline Street on July 15 found Nancy Hanson suffering from apparent blunt force injuries, Ryan’s office and Newton police said.

Nancy Hanson was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that during the physical altercation, Richard Hanson allegedly “struck his wife with one or more objects multiple times,” authorities said.

The couple’s son told a 911 dispatcher that his father used a baseball bat to beat his mother, according to prosecutors. A friend of Nancy Hanson, who was on the phone with her at the time of the incident, told investigators that she heard the phone drop, loud bangs, and multiple children in the home screaming, “Dad, stop, you’re killing her!”

Court documents also revealed that a restraining order Newton police had been attempting to serve was issued against Richard Hanson on July 13.

Richard Hanson was arrested in connection with the alleged attack and indicted by a Middlesex grand jury on Aug. 17.

He has been held without bail since his initial court appearance last month.

The life of Nancy Hanson was honored in late July during a candlelight vigil.

An investigation remains ongoing.

