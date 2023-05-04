Newton man admits to stealing $1.2 million from businesses with email scam

A Sussex County man admitted to bilking $1.2 million from businesses using an email scam that included laundering the stolen funds through bank accounts he opened in the name of a phony enterprise, the New Jersey Attorney General said.

Robert Herburger, 63, of Newton, pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving stolen property and weapons offenses, but avoided prior charges related to laundering the proceeds of his scheme.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Herburger's agreement "underscores our commitment to protecting the public from criminals lurking in cyberspace."

Authorities accused Herburger of contacting a litany of businesses through emails that requested payments for services purportedly provided by a legitimate vendor. Although, no such company or service existed.

Once victims ponied up for the phony invoices, Herburger allegedly transferred the payments to any number of bank accounts he controlled in China, then slowly brought the funds back into the states in amounts less than $10,000 to avoid reporting the withdrawals under federal requirements.

Between 2017 and 2018, the scam netted more than a million dollars for Herburger until multiple businesses filed complaints with the FBI, alleging they had been swindled by the bogus entity.

Authorities honed in on Herburger, eventually charging him in the autumn of 2020 with a number of financial crimes, a resulting search of his home turned up an AR-15, several handguns, shotguns and rifles, leading to further charges of unlawful possession of an assault rifle and owning the guns despite a prior criminal conviction.

The state will recommend Herburger serve a five-year prison term – with a requirement that he serve three-and-a-half years before he is eligible for parole – and make full restitution to his victims. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newton NJ man admits to email scam, stealing $1.2 million