Newton man allegedly threatened people with gun in apartment

Apr. 5—A 22-year-old Newton man was arrested April 4 for allegedly threatening people with a gun at an apartment complex in Newton.

Maurice Green Jr. was taken to Jasper County Jail and charged with assault while displaying an dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor; and possession of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.

Newton Police Department was called to an incident at 11:56 p.m. at Hunter's Run Apartments, 821 S. 13th Ave. E., authorities reported in an April 5 press release. Officers were advised by dispatch the 911 call was chaotic and all that could be determined was a man had a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told the man had gone to a different apartment after threatening people with a gun. After a perimeter was established, officers were successful in using a loud speaker to call the man, Green, out of the apartment and took him into custody without incident.

Simple misdemeanors have a potential penalty up to 30 days in jail and a $625 fine. Serious misdemeanors have a potential penalty up to one year in jail and a $1,875 fine. Aggravated misdemeanors have a potential penalty up to two years imprisonment and a $625 fine.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com