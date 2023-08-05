Newton man arrested for allegedly spray-paining graffiti in Brighton

A Newton man has been arrested for allegedly spray-paining graffiti in Brighton.

On Friday, August 4 around 1:45 a.m., a Sergeant was conducting a walk and talk in the area of Brighton Avenue and Harvard Avenue and observed a suspect spray-painting graffiti in the rear of 138 Brighton Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Dargento, 21, of Newton saw the Sergeant and ran from the area. The Sergeant broadcasted the direction Kargento was traveling to other officers.

A responding officer pursued the suspect on foot into an alley. The officer jumped over a fence after the suspect, causing him to fall and he was not able to get up. The officer gave verbal commands to the suspect to stop, and the injured officer was able to place him into handcuffs.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dargento is being charged with Defacing Property by Graffiti/Tagging, and Trespassing. He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

