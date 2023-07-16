Newton man charged with assault with intent to murder in wife’s death, DA says

A Newton man is being held without bail and facing charges in connection with fatally assaulting his wife in their Brookline Street home on Saturday night, two days after a restraining order was taken out against him, authorities said Sunday.

Richard Hanson, 64, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the death of his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael said in a statement.

Nancy Hanson died two days after a restraining order was issued against her husband on Thursday in Newton District Court, which Newton Police had been attempting to serve, Ryan said.

At approximately 8:21 p.m. Saturday, a juvenile inside the couple’s home called 911 to report the ongoing assault, Ryan said.

When police arrived, they found Nancy Hanson suffering from apparent blunt force injuries, Ryan said. She was taken by ambulance to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she died.

A preliminary investigation found that during a physical altercation, Richard Hanson allegedly struck his wife with one or more objects multiple times, Ryan said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide and the cause of death was blunt force trauma, Ryan said.

Investigators said they anticipate additional charges.

In a statement Sunday, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller called Saturday’s incident “another horrific tragedy in Newton.”

“I know I speak for everyone in Newton when I say my heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends,” Fuller said. “The woman who was murdered appears to be the victim of domestic violence. The victim’s husband was arrested at the scene by Newton police officers after responding to a 911 call and he remains in the custody of the Newton Police Department.”

“Relationship violence is all too prevalent in our country and Newton is no exception,” Fuller said. “If you or anyone you care about is being mistreated or feels that their choices are being taken away by a partner, click here for a list of area resources.”

Nancy Hanson’s death follows the killings of three people in their Newton home last month. Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino, were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their Broadway Street home on June 25. Christopher Ferguson, 41, of Newton, is facing murder charges in that case.

‘We will not rest’: Newton Police boost patrols, hunt for killer after 3 residents slain in home

The mayor said the community is still reeling over those killings.

“I am writing this just three weeks after the tragic murders of Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino,” Fuller said. “Our community is reeling, and I know so many of us are feeling unsettled. This is the time to reach out to family, friends, faith leaders and mental health professionals rather than hunkering down and going it alone.”

Richard Hanson, who was charged Saturday night, is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Newton District Court, Ryan said.

An investigation is ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office, and Newton Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

