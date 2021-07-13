Newton man charged for intentionally hitting victim with car

Jul. 13—A Newton man was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon for allegedly swerving his own vehicle into another person's car on June 8, causing a minor wrist injury to the driver as they attempted to gain control over their vehicle after being struck, police records stated.

Jackson R. Heard, 30, had been heading south on East Second Street North when he "intentionally swerved" at the victim traveling east on North Fourth Avenue. The victim tried to avoid contact with Heard's vehicle. However, Heard then turned on North Fourth Avenue East and got behind the victim.

Police records say Heard struck the driver's side rear of the victim's vehicle in what was described as a "PIT maneuver." A precision immobilization technique or pursuit intervention technique is sometimes used by law enforcement officers to force fleeing cars sideways and cause the cars to stop abruptly.

Heard then struck the passenger side rear of the victim's vehicle in the same manner, causing the car's rear end to break traction and spin clockwise. The victim's vehicle came to a stop facing west in the intersection of North Fourth Avenue East and East Third Street.

About a half block to the east, Heard stopped and exited his vehicle. He "aggressively approached the victim" and yelled threats. The victim received a minor wrist injury from trying to control the vehicle.

Newton Police Department received a call about the crash at about 4:48 p.m.

Court documents say Heard was taken into custody at Jasper County Jail.

