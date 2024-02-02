Newton man dies, Menasha man injured in Fond du Lac County crash between pickup truck and semi

TOWN OF CALUMET — A 53-year-old Newton man died Feb. 2 from a crash involving his pickup truck and a semi in the town of Calumet.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 9:48 a.m. to Kiel Road near Schoenborn Road for a two-vehicle crash, and the road was closed for approximately five hours.

The sheriff's office said initial investigation shows the pickup truck was traveling west on Kiel Road when it crossed the center line and struck the eastbound semi. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch of Kiel Road.

The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A Mt. Calvary Ambulance transported the semi driver, a 62-year-old Menasha man, to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Calumet Fire Department and Calumet First Responders also responded to the scene. The Fond du Lac County Highway Department assisted in closing Kiel Road between Schoenborn Road and County Highway G.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, and no further details were immediately released Friday.

