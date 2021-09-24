Newton man eludes deputies in stolen vehicle

Sep. 24—A Newton man allegedly attempted to evade authorities in a stolen vehicle on Sept. 18 near the 1200 block of West 62nd Street South in Newton, which ended when the driver drove the vehicle into the ditch near the intersection of Highway T12 and North 75th Avenue East.

William L. Ohrazda Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, possession of a controlled substance third offense, unlawful possession of prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and interference with official acts.

Ohrazda was also charged with several traffic violations from the pursuit, the Jasper County Sheriff John Halferty stated in a press release.

"It basically started around the 159 interchange exit on Interstate 80," Halferty told Newton News. "It went on to county gravel roads and eventually got over east onto Highway 14, went north up Newton on Highway 14, went on to some more gravel roads and then south bound on T-12."

The vehicle Ohrazda was driving was reported stolen on Sept. 17 from the Lynnville area. Halferty said deputies had attempted a traffic stop of the stolen truck at about 7:30 a.m., which led to the chase. Ohrazda eventually lost control of the vehicle and landed in a ditch at 7:54 a.m.

"Deputies were able to block the vehicle in and take the driver in custody," Halferty said.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case and has no further information at this time.

