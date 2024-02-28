Newton man shifts focus after hearing challenges, sharing music in a new way

TechCrunch

An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.