Newton man shifts focus after hearing challenges, sharing music in a new way
Chuck Neufeld has been a musician nearly his whole life. He retired in 2015 and noticed his hearing changed: https://trib.al/D7nabTl
Chuck Neufeld has been a musician nearly his whole life. He retired in 2015 and noticed his hearing changed: https://trib.al/D7nabTl
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
A White House meeting between Washington’s top decision makers ended with bipartisan optimism about avoiding a government shutdown this Friday.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
Andrew Berry's idea would push the NFL trade deadline back by two weeks.
What's that white stuff on your coffee maker? Here's what to know.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
Van der Sloot's crimes and web of lies are the subject of a new Peacock documentary.
Reproductive rights were already a major liability for the GOP before the state's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered "children."
Amp up the flavor factor and guzzle more H2O with this leakproof 34-ounce find.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
Snap up this flowy frock while it's the lowest price we've seen!
The cuts will impact 8% of the division's global workforce, as Sony becomes the latest company to announce major cuts in recent weeks and months. "After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company," said PlayStation chief Jim Ryan in a note to employees.
Varo Bank offers a few no-fee account options with no minimum deposit or minimum balance requirements.
An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.
Calming an upset baby in a carseat is hard, but Nissan's Iruyo and Baby Iruyo can help.
Free your photos from your phone and enjoy a running slideshow of all those precious memories.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and majority owner of Paytm Payments Bank, has stepped down from the board of the troubled unit days after the Indian regulator signaled continuity at the financial firm Paytm. Paytm Payments Bank said Monday it was reconstituting the board of directors at the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, with the appointment of four executives -- ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal -- as independent directors.