Newton man that stabbed ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to attempted murder

May 18—Tyrece Lewis, the 38-year-old Newton man accused by law enforcement of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and was later found by authorities in Florida, pleaded guilty on May 15 for attempted murder and stalking-third or subsequent offense, which are both considered felonies in the state of Iowa.

During an afternoon plea hearing presided by District Court Judge Charles Sinnard, Lewis — represented by attorney Marc Wallace — withdrew his initial plea of not guilty to guilty, waiving his right to a jury trial. As part of the plea, the state — represented by Jasper County Attorney Scott Nicholson — agreed to dismiss a number of other charges.

Sentencing will take place at a later date, but it is believed at this point that the sentences will run concurrently. Attempted murder is a Class B felony and has a maximum sentence of 25 years; stalking-third or subsequent offense is a Class C felony and has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Per state law, Lewis would have to serve 70 percent of his Class B felony sentence before he is eligible for parole. Which means if he is sentenced to the maximum of 25 years, he would have to serve 17-and-a-half years in prison before he would be up for parole.

At the plea hearing, Lewis admitted to attacking the victim, Jessie Harvey, while she was at Dollar General in Newton. Lewis told the judge he stabbed Harvey, who is the mother of his children, two times. Lewis said he was upset and confused, but he also knew his actions could cause her death.

Harvey survived the attack, which occurred March 6. Officers were called to the Dollar General, 1803 First Ave. E., at 12:54 p.m. regarding an assault in progress. The caller said there was a physical altercation between a man and a woman, and the woman was bleeding from her back.

There was also a no-contact order against Lewis at the time of the attack.

After the attack, Lewis fled the scene. Newton Police Department encouraged anyone at the time to contact the police station or Jasper County Crime Stoppers if they had any information on Lewis's whereabouts. Authorities believed he left the Newton area. The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida apprehended Lewis.

Lewis was questioned by prosecutors at the plea hearing, and they asked when he decided to stab the victim if he had any intent to kill her. Lewis paused.

"Yes," he answered.

Harvey was present during the plea hearing and was supported by friends and loved ones. Lewis was supported by his mother and sister.