Newton man threatens to blow up the courthouse

Pam Pratt, Newton Daily News, Iowa
2 min read

Mar. 18—Zachary M. Maston, 34, of Newton, was charged with threat of terrorism and possession of drug paraphernalia after making threats around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 while in Newton City Hall.

According to the criminal complaint, officers spoke to city employees who stated Maston was in the building and was acting "strange." He told city officials: "If this (expletive) doesn't get shut off, I'm going to blow up the courthouse." Officers reviewed video surveillance and confirmed what he said.

The city side of the building entered into a 5 minute lock down shortly thereafter because of the fear Maston had created with employees. It was due not only to his strange behavior but also to his carrying a yellow backpack with unknown contents.

Shortly after leaving the city building, officers were called in reference to Maston again at 1:17 p.m. in the 200 block of North Second Avenue West. Upon arrival, officers attempted to serve him with papers for previous cases; however, Maston took off on foot heading northbound on West Third Street North. Officers asked Maston several times to stop, but he continued walking away.

Police apprehended Maston and placed him under arrest. Upon a search of his person, officers found a clear glass pipe, commonly used for methamphetamine, with burnt residue inside the front right pocket of Maston's sweatshirt.

He was also charged for fifth-degree theft from an incident that occurred the previous day, March 15, at Casey's, 1018 First Ave. E. At 8:50 a.m., Maston selected two slices of breakfast pizza and a coffee from the store shelf. When he went to the counter to pay, the store clerk said the items cost $7.35, Mason only placed 55 cents on the counter and began to leave the store. When the store clerk tried to stop him to get the full amount, Maston just smiled at the employee and left with the merchandise.

Maston remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a $7,500 cash only bond. His preliminary hearing from the terrorism charge, a Class D felony, and other charges has been set for 9 a.m. March 23.

