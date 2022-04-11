Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEWTON, MA — Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office released Monday.

Fuller said she has notified her close contacts and is following all CDC protocols.

"I have tested positive for COVID- 19,” Fuller said. "I took a rapid home antigen test on Sunday after experiencing mild, spring allergy-like symptoms. I feel fine and my symptoms continue to be mild. I am deeply grateful for the protection the vaccine and the booster provide against serious illness."

The mayor said she will be keeping her regularly scheduled meetings by participating virtually.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test immediately (after self-isolating) if experiencing symptoms of the virus,” Fuller said.

Updates from Fuller’s office can be found here.

This article originally appeared on the Newton Patch