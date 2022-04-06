Newnan mother arrested after leading police on 130-mph chase with 5-month-old son in back seat
Newnan police have arrested a woman they say sped away from a traffic stop and led police on a 130-mph chase with her 5-month-old son in the car.
The incident started on March 30 on Bullsboro Drive when police tried to pull over a car that had crossed the center line twice, nearly hitting other cars. Police attempted to stop the driver for failure to maintain lane and for not having working tail lights.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said that the driver, 22-year-old Barbara Ann Marie Wright, sped away from police and got onto I-85, where she led police on a chase at speeds of up to 130-mph.
She eventually got off the highway and drove to a home, where officers were able to take her into custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man charged with rape, murder of Georgia girl pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
‘Something out of a horror movie:’ GA man’s body lost in the mail 3 years ago still missing
Damaging gusts, large hail, tornadoes possible with severe weather threat today
Wright said she fled from police because she had a warrant in Fayette County.
Police found that Wright’s 5-month-old son was in his car seat in the back seat of the car. He was taken into custody by family members.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
And officer arresting Wright smelled alcohol on her breath and attempted to do a field sobriety check but wasn’t able to do it due to Wright’s “extremely excited state.”
She later registered a blood-alcohol level of .108 at the jail.
Wright was charged with DUI, attempting to elude police, endangering a child, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, improper lane change, no tail lights, no insurance, violating her learner’s permit and open container.