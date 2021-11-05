Newton motorcyclist killed in Route 94 crash in Hardyston, driver facing drug charge

A motorcyclist from Newton was killed Thursday when his bike was struck by a truck on Route 94 in Hardyston, township police said.

Fred Wilhelm, 56, was riding east around 3 p.m. when a pickup truck, driven by Ronnie Branch, 23, of Sussex Borough, crossed over the double yellow lines and struck his motorcycle, according to Lt. Robert Zicarelli. Wilhelm died at the scene.

Branch, who was treated for his injures, was found in possession of heroin and charged, police said. The investigation remains active and no other charges had been filed as of Thursday, Zicarelli said.

Branch was released pending a court hearing in state Superior Court.

Sparta, Franklin, Hamburg, and the New Jersey State police departments, the Sussex County Sheriff's Department, St. Clare's ambulance, and Hardyston Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Hardyston police and the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.

