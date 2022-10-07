Newton police find and arrest Git N Go stabbing suspect

Oct. 7—Police have identified and arrested the man who allegedly stabbed another man on Sept. 29 at the Git N Go gas station, 801 First Ave. W., in Newton.

Duanne Cordero A. Lopez, 33, of Newton, was arrested for attempting to commit murder on the evening of Oct. 5 at the Newton Police Department. Lopez had been located by investigators and was questioned regarding the incident, which occurred on Sept. 29 and left the victim with a knife wound to the abdomen.

If convicted of the Class B felony, Lopez could see up to 25 years imprisonment.

When authorities arrived on scene, police were told the male suspect had left the scene in a gray Sedan but did not have any other description of the assailant. Later, police released security camera images of the suspect, who appeared to be white, have dark hair and was between the ages of 18 and 35.

After Lopez was arrested, police conducted a search warrant of Lopez's home. Evidence was collected that showed Lopez is a new resident who moved to Newton in September. Lopez also has a warrant for his arrest from the police department in Denver, Colo. for domestic abuse.

Lopez is currently held at the Jasper County Jail.