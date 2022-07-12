Newton police arrest man who allegedly robbed person at gunpoint

Jul. 12—Newton police arrested a man on June 28 who allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint near the 1400 block of North 11th Avenue East.

According to a June 29 press release from the Newton Police Department, the alleged offender is Ibrahim Camara. At approximately 12:06 a.m. June 28, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 700 block of First Avenue East. Police then made contact with the victim.

Officers were told by the victim that the incident took place at a residence along North 11th Avenue East. The victim was struck by a male, later identified as Camara, who then pointed a handgun at the victim and took his phone, keys and necklace. Camara was located at the 1000 block of East 12th Street North.

Newton Police Department say it was an isolated incident and the evidence suggests the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is still ongoing. Camara has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. If convicted, Camara could receive up to 25 years imprisonment.

