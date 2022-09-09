Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up

The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”

The incident that prompted the confusion involved a minor who was arrested for an OUI even though he blew a 0.0. on a breathalyzer.

“We kindly remind everyone that the incident being referenced does not involve the City of Newton, Massachusetts, or our Police Department. Thank you,” police added to the statement.

