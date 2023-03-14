Newton police issue attempted murder warrant for stabbing suspect

Mar. 14—Newton Police Department on March 14 issued an attempted murder warrant for the 38-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman earlier this month at the Dollar General parking lot in town. Tyrece Lewis was last witnessed leaving the scene after a physical altercation with the victim.

Officers encourage anyone with information relating to this incident or those who know the whereabouts of Lewis to contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362. Investigators believe Lewis left the Newton area after the assault and has not returned.

Lewis is described as a Black male with short black hair and a black beard, approximately 5′11′' in height and weighing 235 pounds. He may be driving a black 2010 Chevy Surburban bearing Iowa license plate number KGU035.

On March 6, officers were called to the dollar store, 1803 First Ave. E., at 12:54 p.m. regarding an assault in progress. The caller said there was a physical altercation in the parking lot between a man and a woman, and the woman was bleeding from her back.

The 34-year-old victim was transported by ambulance for medical treatment and was later released. Lewis was identified as the suspect in the attack. Authorities say the victim and the suspect had previously been in a relationship, and a no-contact order was in effect at the time of the assault.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony, which has a penalty of up to 25 years imprisonment.