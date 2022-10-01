Newton police officers search for suspect in Sept. 29 stabbing

Oct. 1—Local police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing on Sept. 29 at the Git N Go in Newton, which left a victim with a single knife wound in the abdomen.

According to a press release from the Newton Police Department, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the gas station around 7:09 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who had been stabbed by an unknown, male assailant.

Officers say the man left the area in what was reported to be a gray sedan. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Newton police said. The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.