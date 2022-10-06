Newton police release images of stabbing suspect

Oct. 6—The police department released images on Oct. 3 of the suspect involved in a stabbing incident on Sept. 29 at the Git N Go gas station, 801 First Ave. W., in Newton. As of the time of this article's publication, the suspect was not yet been identified by authorities.

Four days before the department released the images — captured through security camera footage at the gas station — the suspect stabbed a male victim in the abdomen, who was later transported to the hospital for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect left the scene in a gray Sedan but did not have any other description of the assailant, other than he was a male. The police have broadened the description to a white male with dark hair, who is between ages 18 and 35. Newton police said the suspect is presumed to be armed.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362. The investigation is ongoing.