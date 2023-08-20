Newton Police search for armed robbery suspect

The Newton Police Department is searching for the person they say robbed a Circle K gas station early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to the gas station on East 20th Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

A witness told police that a black male suspect entered the store and demanded money showing a weapon before exiting the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Catawba County Sheriffs Office searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Police say they are looking for a black male possibly in his 20′s or 30′s, between 5′7 and 5′8, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.

Newton Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has any additional information about this incident to contact Investigator Dylan Adkins at 828-465-7430 or by email at dadkins@newtonnd.gov.