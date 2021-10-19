Newton police search for missing 29-year-old woman

Oct. 19—Newton police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who was last seen Oct. 3 at Studio 360 School of Dance in Cedar Rapids.

Jenna Lorraine Lawson is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 124 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair, Newton Police Department stated in a press release. Lawson's brother contacted police at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 10 and told them she had been bailed out of Jasper County Jail at the beginning of the month.

The brother, whose name was not released, also told police Lawson — who he identified as homeless — had been picked up at the jail by a friend and then hitched a ride to Cedar Rapids. Although Lawson owns a cell phone, her brother said it's turned off, and he does not believe she knows anyone in Cedar Rapids.

If anyone has information about the location of Lawson, please contact local law enforcement or Newton Police Department at 641-791-0850.