Newton Police searching for missing woman with dementia

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

77-year-old Sheila Walsh was last seen around 5 p.m. in the West Newton area and is cognitively impaired with dementia, according to Newton Police.

Walsh is described as a 5′1″, 140lb white female with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

She was previously a resident of Charlestown.

Anyone with information about Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Sheila Walsh RMV photo

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

