Newton school closes following staff member’s unexpected death

A school in Newton was forced to close its doors Tuesday following the unexpected death of a staff member, an official said.

“Franklin Elementary School was closed due to the unexpected passing of a staff member,” a Newton Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that medical teams, police officers, and firefighters had concluded their work at the school as of Tuesday afternoon.

“City police and fire departments have determined that there is no issue with the building and it is safe for school to resume,” the spokesperson explained.

Students and staff will be welcomed back Wednesday and classes will resume on a regular schedule.

The school system didn’t identify the staff member who passed away.

Additional details on the cause and manner of their death weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW