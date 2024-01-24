Newton schools closed Wednesday as teacher strike enters sixth day; fines up to $100k

Schools in Newton will be closed again on Wednesday after no agreement has been made for a new teacher contract.

Since the strike continued Monday into Tuesday, the teachers union has to start paying fines for striking. They are expected to pay $25,000 and that fine will double each day the strike continues.

On Wednesday the teachers union is expected to pay $50,000 in fines. That means fines for striking could reach $200,000 by Thursday.

A Middlesex Superior Court judge said they would be expected to be back in court at the end of the week.

“Unfortunately there is no significant progress between the two parties today,” School committee chair Christopher Brezski said. “We need compromise rather than rejection of ideas.”

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller lauded the offer put forth by the school committee and pleaded that the union obeys the judge’s order and send the teachers back to the classrooms.

“Please end this strike, strikes by teacher’s unions in Massachusetts are illegal because it is essential that our kids be in school,” she said.

Ryan Normand, a member of the NTA negotiations team, said they are “appalled by the lack of progress” made in the negotiations.

“We have an urgent sense of responsibility to reopen schools, but that can only happen when we have a fair contract,” he said.

Among the sticking points between the two parties are maternal leave, school staffing numbers, and teacher pay.

On Monday, both sides spent about 5.5 hours negotiating but said little progress was made. The NTA said their requests still haven’t been me. They want better benefits and working conditions, better pay, and fully funded schools.

Monday night they said schools won’t open in Newton until they win.

“By win, I mean win what’s right for our students and right for our educators so they have the resources they need and they are paid in ways to put them in a position to put their heart and soul and focus on their students,” said President of NTA Mike Zilles.

The school committee and the Mayor said meeting the union’s current demands could mean cutting some district programs and even letting teachers go.

School committee chair Christopher Brezski said children not being in schools “is detrimental to their health and wellbeing.” He went on to say, “I’ve got a fourth grader and a sixth grader who have been home the last few days and the thought of holding out as long as it takes is devastating.”

Negotiations are expected to begin again Wednesday at 11 a.m., now six days into this teacher strike.

#NEW: “No significant progress.”



Newton’s School Committee and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller say the two parties are “very far apart” in terms of NTA contract expectations.



Any momentum made yesterday has been halted, says chair Brezski. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1mrjzBmHCr — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW