Newton students in class during February break after missing time during teachers’ strike

While it may be February break for Massachusetts, Newton Public Schools students are heading back into the classroom Tuesday morning.

The vacation week will be used to make up days from the historic teachers’ strike, which led to the loss of 11 school days.

Newton Public Schools said that reported absences will be excused during this week and they will not count towards the attendance standard. There also won’t be graded assessments.

However, they said new content will happen while teachers are being mindful that students will miss it and build in additional time for them when they are back next week.

While teachers are expected to be at school this week, some bus drivers will not.

The school system said bus schedules will remain the same, however, some of the drivers will be substitutes if your child’s usual driver has scheduled the week off.

They said you may experience some delays to and from schools as the driver learns the roads and all the stops.

As of today, the last day of school is scheduled for June 26.

Teacher strikes in Massachusetts are illegal and the Newton Teachers Association racked up $625,000 in fines issued by the court while they hit the picket line.

An agreement on a new contract was reached on Feb. 2 and students returned to the classroom on Feb. 5.

