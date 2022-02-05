Lucretia Newton

Truity Credit Union announces that Lucretia Newton will be serving as the manager of the Contact Center at Truity Credit Union's downtown Bartlesville location.

“Lucretia has been an integral part of the credit union’s success for the past eight years,” executive vice president and chief operating officer Mark Wilburn said in the release. “Her leadership, experience and knowledge are an incredible asset to both our staff in the Contact Center as well as members. We are excited to have her in this new position.”

Newton joined the credit union in 2013 as a teller and moved up into various roles, including teller coordinator and AVP Deposit Operations. In her new role, Newton will work with local, onsite consultants to directly serve all members through phone and digital channels.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my journey with Truity Credit Union,” Newton said in the release. “Providing assistance to members and knowing we are making a difference with their financial needs is very rewarding. Truity’s commitment to serve our members’ best interests is always top of mind for me. Every member interaction the Contact Center has will reflect that mission.”

Newton is proud to call Bartlesville her lifelong home and is a graduate of Class XXX Leadership Bartlesville. She serves as a board member of the Washington County SPCA and as a mentor of the WePro$per program at Westside Community Center.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Newton takes managerial role at Truity