Newton teacher strike extends into 2nd weekend as educators, city fail to reach deal

The ongoing strike by Newton teachers will continue into a second weekend after the educators and the city were not able to reach a deal Friday.

Representatives from the city and Newton School Committee announced that the strike would continue for an eighth straight day in a press conference Friday night.

The two sides plan to return to the negotiating table on Saturday morning.

Schools were closed for a sixth day Friday as teachers and Newton School Committee members spent hours bargaining inside the city’s education center.

Tensions seemed to be coming to a boiling point Friday morning.

“Today the school committee showed us again they have no interest in actually negotiating....they have no interest in getting our students back into school....the school committee is not here to bargain,” a member of the union told Boston 25.

The union is asking for better pay, working conditions, and benefits in bars with similar, neighboring districts.

Because teacher strikes are illegal in the Bay State, the NTA has racked up $375,000 total in fines thus far.

With another round of fines looming, the teachers asked a Middlesex County Superior Court judge for more time.

“Let’s take a breather, let’s get the parties really concentrating over this weekend,” Massachusetts Teacher Association representative Laurie Houle asked of the judge.

The judge said that fines will resume at $50,000 if the two sides are not able to reach a deal by 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

In Newton Teachers Strike, says fines will resume at $50k if teacher don’t end strike by Sunday 8pm. Fines are at $375k total now. Will reconsider if strike persists. “For now I’m slowing down,” Judge says. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/m7j8R5xgkZ — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) January 26, 2024

“We are asking the NTA to compromise and collaborate,” said Newton Public Schools representative Julie McDonough in a statement. “The School Committee has made multiple revisions and restructured its proposals in response to NTA requests. By contrast, the NTA has not moved from its original positions on major issues.”

For some, the strike has meant finding childcare for more than a week, with the uncertainty of if they’ll need it the following day.

The school system has also offered grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for children in need.

One mom said while their family is lucky her daughters haven’t been home alone, this has been hard on her kids.

“It’s been really challenging to see my children’s lives disrupted and see them face the uncertainty of when they’ll return to school again,” said Dena Snyder.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW